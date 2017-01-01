Summer is a season when people let go of both their clothing and their social conventions. The warm weather and long nights encourage everyone to express their connection with nature and their lightness of being.

The beach is also a sort of equalizer, as everyone is enjoying the same scenery and everyone is almost naked. Distinctions of class and experience disappear. I took these pictures over the last 10 years in locations around the world: the cover image was shot in 2007 in my hometown of Pesaro, Italy. Every time I go to the beach there, I relive the memories of my childhood, building sand castles and playing with my parents and friends. Summer always meant the end of school, of homework, of responsibility.

Other images in the series were taken in Sicily, Apulia, Mexico, the US, Greece, Croatia, Spain, and Thailand. I hope they bring you to a warm place, with a hint of sea breeze…

—Alessandro Rocchi