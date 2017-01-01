In my series “Trace,” my aim is to uncover different traces of memory; those expressing emotions, or others which recall people and places. The process finds its beginning in daily life, by hearing, seeing, reading or experiencing the things that draw my attention. I like to think of my images as poems, made from a deeply personal point of view in order to understand universal feelings.

I use different layers of poetic forms to create my rhythms—from free verse to storytelling. It is important to me that each of my stories has a specific language, one I must create.

Within this work, I’m using both cyanotype and digital collage to combine archival materials and staged photographs. The archives range from images taken from old family albums to mobile snapshots. Although my starting points are notes from daily life, it is the power of the imagination that allows this work to touch upon universal experiences.

The main themes in my work are perishability and invisibility, combined with a critical look at the everyday habits that usually go unquestioned. At the same time, I want to tell stories that are clearly separate from our day-to-day reality. My use of the color blue is something that I can’t date exactly, but is essential to the feeling of the work.

—Anni Hanén

