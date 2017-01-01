This work shows the world around a particular person: John.

He is a hunter, specifically one who uses his Spanish greyhounds (or Galgo Español) to hunt. This type of hunting, which has a long history in Spain, is used to locate hares in a field. As soon as the dogs smell a hare, the hunter releases the dogs, who chase the hare until they manage to track it down without any help from the hunter.

These hunters do not want to capture many hares—they are more focused on training the dogs. They’re constantly looking for dogs with the potential to be fast runners and great hunters. The dogs in this series, greyhounds, can reach up to 60 kph (around 38 mph) in a race.

For two years, I’ve been living with John, the protagonist of my series, to document this subject in a more personal and intimate way. He has been around this hobby since he was very small—it is a family tradition. I was drawn to this project through my urge to document the great bond that John has with his dogs.

My intention is to tell a story with an identity. I have tried to capture an atmosphere that pervades this activity and bring historical context to the mystery and darkness inherent in the hunt. I wanted to reflect what felt like an almost magical and surreal world. For me, it is very important that my images transmit the feelings that I have in the moment I take a photograph.

—Antonio Gonzalez Caro

If you’d like to see more work on this and similar topics, we’d recommend the following previous articles: The Gleaners, Matt Hamon’s series on the people who live largely off the grid in rural Montana, picking clean the carcasses left behind by Native American hunters, and Slovenia’s Plateau Pasture Shepherds, a project that follows a shepherd community that is starting to change its ways after 500 years.

