Sun, Earth, energy, and life: a history carved in rock.

Coal is our main source of energy, but it is also a major pollutant. Very often we have simply pulled it out of the ground to burn without a second thought for the medium- and long-term consequences. Fortunately, humans have developed technologies that pull more clean energy from coal and mitigate its harmful environmental effect.

Coal is the legacy of Earth’s past written in the black fragments of its bowels—a heritage of energy generously bequeathed by our planet. It preserved the energy captured by plants and converted it into chemical energy, keeping it safe and intact for hundreds of millions of years until today.

These pieces of energy and life, located in tiny corners of our microcosm, tell us about extinct plant species and rich funerary treasures: the vital energy obtained from the particles carrying sunlight. When light hits these traces, it reveals the suggestive micro-landscapes that narrate this important story carved in rock.

I feel a vital need to search for these moments. I travel across our microcosm—a world that is familiar and yet so unknown—to capture a few of these suggestive encounters. Here, I present unedited visions for consumption by the naked eye.