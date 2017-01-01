The Balkan Photo Festival and its adjoining photography contest—the Balkan Photo Award (BPA)—are the successors of the former Bosnia Herzegovina’s Photo of the Year Festival. Beyond the contest itself, this year’s festival organizers also arranged a series of unique social events that encouraged photographers to network and learn from one another.

In the end, 90 winning photos were selected across 11 categories: Daily Life, Portrait, Creative Photography, Nature and Environment, News and Events, Sports, Fashion, Mobile Phone, Cultural Heritage, Nude Photography and Photo Reportage/Photo Series. Here is what jury chairman Myles Little had to say:

It has been an honor to help judge the Balkan Photo Festival contest. I was consistently impressed by the work and by my fellow judges’ selections.

I was drawn to the Grand Prix-winning image by its beautiful color, strong composition, and—most importantly—its surprising take on a familiar topic: our society’s twin obsessions with smartphones and the self. The Runner Up image is a haunting vision of urban life: anonymous, harried, exhausted.

LensCulture is excited to showcase the single images from the 10 category winners as well as the series of photos that was given first place in the Photostories category (if you’re interested in reading more about the series, check out this previously published article on LensCulture). Also, look out for projections of LensCulture’s award-winners as part of the next edition, which will be held in Sarajevo!

—LensCulture

Balkan Photo Festival Opening held in Sarajevo, January 2017.

Editors’ note: Learn more about the Balkan Photo Festival and their upcoming activities. LensCulture is proud to be a media partner for this worthy effort that celebrates great contemporary photography across all the parts of the world!