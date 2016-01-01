Humans struggle through life, sometimes turning the daily grind into a hell. In short, we live by floating through a world of chaos.

As seen in Plato's allegory of the cave, all of us are constantly caught between fictions and realities, battling on the thin line between pleasure and pain.

"Wozu" is a series that shows the state of inner collisions among scared egos—individuals that want to look away from the truth and who, despite the clamor of voices around them, remain largely silent.

"Wozu" is a German word that means "what for."

—Claus Lucas





