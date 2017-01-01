The youth of today live in a time where uncertainty about the future—fueled by a distrust of politics, institutions and the media—has reached epic proportions.

The mass of contradictions created by past generations has left them with a lot of grey areas. As a result, they are overcome with apprehension and anxiety about their place in a confused and changing world—a world without any reliable points of reference and a thousand different forms of violence.

It is this moment in life, a time of soul-searching and self-discovery, that I wanted to capture through this series of portraits. This generation—the generation that will make up the world of tomorrow without having much of an idea of where they are going or what they want—is just trying to keep their heads above the sea of stimuli that surrounds them.

—Coco Amardeil

Editor’s Note: Amardeil’s project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017—don’t miss the work from all 44 of the outstanding, international talents! You can follow Amardeil’s work on her Instagram account and personal website.

