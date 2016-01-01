Unplanned and unstaged, these photographs are ostensibly unrelated, taken in a variety of locations over a period of two years.

Sequenced and recontextualised within an extended narrative, however, the images cease to function solely as photographic representations. Meaning can become fluid, slipping between images to evoke a mood and tell a story—the precise nature of which may rely less on an objective truth than on the imagination of artist and viewer.

The series is anchored throughout by alternate views of a suburban house (the first instance is shown here). Indeed, it is the old sense of security—symbolized by our walls and our homes—that grows ever redundant as the series develops, giving way to an admission of anxiety fueled by uncertainty; the tension between fear and reassurance, exile and home, longing and fulfillment—modern life's cycle of the strange and familiar that ultimately must be accepted even if it remains without satisfying resolution.

—CY Frankel