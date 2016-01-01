My grandmother passed away suddenly in February 2015. At the time, I was working on a different photographic project. Instead of continuing with my work, I decided to return home and spend time with my grandfather as a way of coping with the situation. He suffered from AMD (age-related macular degeneration), a disease that results in almost no vision in the center of the visual field, as well as glaucoma, a slow loss of vision, and impaired hearing. So in a way, my grandfather lost his eyes and ears when she died.

During that period, I spent a lot of time with him—I stayed over, helped him with errands, talked about his memories. I appreciated simply being in his presence.

This particular situation—the death of one partner before the other—is inevitable, and the subject is maybe a bit taboo. No one likes to talk about it, but it happens.

My grandfather passed away in March last year. He never really moved on.

—Erik Simander

