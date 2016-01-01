Fluorite is a beautiful mineral that catches the light of our star and radiates it back to the darkness of night. My stone was a memento from my father; glowing and enigmatic.

His death was too sudden. Before we realized it, the cancer attacked from all directions and took him.

All I wanted was to sit down with him and talk about his experiences, ask him about the secrets he carried with him. But before I could gather my will to do so, he was struck mute, then pulled into mystery.

Why did I have to wait? Why did I not put all my effort into living this precious time with him?

After his death, I walked with tears behind my eyes and bitterness under my heart.

In the heart of this cold, beautiful, blue stone, innumerable stars glittered and drifted. In a dream I wandered among them, searching.

When I woke up, unexpectedly I found myself in the house where he had been a child. It was full of smells and sounds and familiar but cryptic and mystical objects. His presence felt so strong that I thought his voice might come from the next room.

Though I am unsure why, I believed, deep inside myself, that I could meet my father there. Day after day, wandering around in the mystical scenery, I looked for him.

—Yukari Chikura



Editors' Note: This touching project was selected as one of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.



This year, "Fluorite Fantasia" also won the brand-new competition, Steidl Book Award Asia.