These wonderful light-soaked portraits of synchronised swimmers at a lake in Bristol, UK, captured the imagination of the international jury this year, earning recognition as one of 25 Finalists in the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2021.





“The uniquely wild Synchronised Swimming group initially formed to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of Henleaze Swimming Lake, in Bristol, UK,” says photographer Eva Watkins. “The team consists of 80 people aged between 11-76 who have formed strong friendships over the years.”



“We have even gone swimming together where they taught me some synchronised swimming moves,” she says. “We performed in our own company in an empty lake while the team sang ‘Her Bathing Suit Never Got Wet’ by the Andrew Sisters which echoed through the lake and forest. It was such an incredible and memorable moment for me. It was truly magic. ”



