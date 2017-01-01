The series “Beauty Warriors” is collection of photographs featuring strange and unusual-looking beauty products. All the products were bought on Ebay, and most items were made in China. These products promise instant cures to almost all beauty problems; they fight “problem zones” and promise to cure problems without surgical intervention. Each item visually appeals to me. I tried to show the relationship between beauty product and model.

To be successful, you must be perfect and look perfect—these are our society’s rules, which we all follow without even realizing how ridiculous the standards are. We often forget about the importance of inner beauty.

—Evija Laiviņa

Editors’ note: Laivina’s project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017! Don’t miss their selection of 44 fresh, unique and diverse approaches to 21st century portraiture—an inspiring array of photographers from around the world.



After being selected as a Student Spotlight, Laivina’s project was featured on BBC News and in the Press and Journal newspaper. Congratulations, Laivina!