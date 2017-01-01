In the absence of a body, the presence of its projection, the shadow, calls to our eye.

Objects and people try to cut a path through the black of repression towards its release—the light.

In these photographs, shadows have a symbolic presence. They almost intrude on the scenes I photograph; they are a graphic signal of an emotional condition, the elusive “I.” The shadows of the figures in these photographs here remind us of the “flat and unreal reality” that is captured in each image. Its purpose is to frame the light.

All of these photographs were made during my travels. When I travel, I observe and take interest in spaces and the playful relationship between light and shadow. I search for moments when a banal scene is transformed into a captivating image.

—Hélène Antorini

