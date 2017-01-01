Congregants of the Trinity Baptist Church in South Los Angeles bring their personal style to each Sunday service. The church dates back to 1917 and welcomes hundreds of parishioners on Sunday mornings.

As part of Los Angeles Magazine’s “Pray LA” portfolio—which showcased a variety of ways in which Angelenos worship—I set up a makeshift studio in the church parking lot and photographed over 150 parishioners throughout a full morning of services.

—Joe Pugliese

Editors’ note: Pugliese’s project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2017! Don’t miss their selection of 44 fresh, unique and diverse approaches to 21st century portraiture—an inspiring array of photographers from around the world.