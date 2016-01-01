Unequal Scenes portrays dramatic scenes of inequality around the world from a drone's perspective. Looking straight down from a height of several hundred meters, incredible scenes of inequality emerge. Some communities have been expressly designed with separation in mind, and some have grown more or less organically.
Discrepancies in how people live are sometimes hard to see from the ground. The beauty of being able to fly is to see things from a new perspective — to see things as they really are.
During apartheid, segregation of urban spaces was instituted as policy. Roads, rivers, "buffer zones" of empty land, and other barriers were constructed and modified to keep people separate. 22 years after the end of apartheid, many of these barriers, and the inequalities they have engendered, still exist. Often times, communities of extreme wealth and privilege will exist just meters from squalid conditions and shack dwellings.
My desire with this project is to portray the most Unequal Scenes in around the world as objectively as possible. By providing a new perspective on an old problem, I hope to provoke a dialogue which can begin to address the issues of inequality and disenfranchisement in a constructive and peaceful way.
— Johnny Miller
This work was awarded a special Juror's Pick in the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016. Be sure to see more of Johnny Miller's impressive and massive project from locations all over the world at his Unequal Scenes website. And read a compelling interview with the photographer at Vignette Interactive.