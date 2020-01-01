Inspired by film and femininity, my work explores character, narrative, and identity. Investigating self-portraiture, I ask viewers to consider their own responses to queerness as they see it. By utilizing my own identity and queer experience, I hope to engage the viewer in an unfamiliar set of circumstances.

The photos ask: Can we live comfortably outside the norm? How do these characters challenge societal ideas of masculinity?

Driven by emotion and intuition, I produce a melodrama that reflects ideas of visibility, and invisibility, what is acknowledged and what is not, questions that remain relevant in today’s politics.

—Kevin Moore

Editor’s note: This work is the 3rd Place, Series winner in the LensCulture Portrait Awards 2020. Be sure to check out all of the winners and finalists.