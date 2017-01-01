My work “Notions of the City; Notes on a Place” consists of observations and thoughts about the city seen through the eyes of one protagonist—me.

I try to question and challenge my ways of seeing and experiencing my immediate surroundings, particularly the city I live in, Helsinki.

I want to break everyday patterns to avoid the obvious route from one place to another. To pay attention and give weight to the seemingly meaningless. To see what I have missed in the past. To wonder at the behaviour of my fellow citizens—as well as my own, sometimes unconscious, actions.

My aim is to take hold of my surroundings: to step out and truly see instead of merely looking.

—Kimmo Metsäranta

