On Thursday, April 26, the opening reception for Beyond Boundaries: LensCulture Discoveries in Contemporary Photography was held at Aperture Gallery in the Chelsea District of New York City. Beyond Boundaries is a wide-ranging group show that doubles as both a celebration and a survey of global image making today. With 101 participating photographers hailing from over thirty-four countries, this exhibition is a visual reflection of the beating hearts and curious minds of LensCulture’s vibrant community.

We were thrilled to welcome a number of our participating photographers at the opening, who flew in from all corners of the globe to see their images hung in Aperture’s wonderful exhibition space. If you didn’t make it to the opening, the show is on view until May 2, 2019!

AnneCharlotte Guinot, a Juror’s Pick from the LensCulture Art Photography Awards 2018, travelled from Mexico to see her work in the show. “Encountering my photograph on the wall amongst all the other amazing photos from all over the world, executed in such a beautiful design in such a wonderful space, was an experience that I will remember forever,” she says. “Photography is an art form with infinite possibilities, and this exhibition gave us all a taste to explore those possibilities even more. I am so proud to be part of this unique and beautiful exhibition.”

Marc Ohrem-Leclef, another one of our Art Photography Awards Juror’s Picks, reflects, “As an image maker, it is wonderful to see your work shown on gallery walls and be able to share the work with a wider audience. This is especially true and meaningful with Aperture Gallery, the famed gallery and foundation in NYC. The history and gravitas attached to this space is especially humbling, and encourages me to continue my work and set the highest standards for its future iterations.”

Thanks again to all who attended, as well as our award-winning photographers from all over the world! Without your inspiring work, this show would not be possible. Keep scrolling for a full list of participating photographers and jury members.

Participating Photographers:

Alexander Sobol / Alexandre de Mortemart / Alison Romanczuk / Alla Sokolova / Amy Friend / Anne-Marie Weber / AnneCharlotte Guinot / Antigone Kourakou / Antonio Pulgarin / Ash Shinya Kawaoto / Aude Carleton / Balder Olrik / Beth Caron / Brett Leigh Dicks / Camila Berrio / Camillo Pasquarelli / Carol Allen-Storey / Cassio Vasconcellos / Cate Wnek / Charlie de Keersmaecker / Damion Berger / Daniel Chatard / Daniel Lyons / Danielle Dean / Dario Calmese / David Pace / David Wadelton / Diana Thorneycroft / Dick Sweeney / Dustin Thierry / Edgar Martins / Ekaterina Zershchikova / Elena Paraskeva / Emrah Karakoç / Evelyn Bencicova / Feiyi Wen / Fernando Morales Roca / Florian Ruiz / Garrett Grove / GIllmar villamil / Ingvild Kristine Melby / Jacob Burge / Jacopo Brunello / Jan Ung / Javier Arcenillas / Jayesh Joshi / Jeannie O’Connor /Jerry Takigawa / Joan Sorolla / Joshua Sariñana / Julia Fullerton-Batten / Juul Kraijer / Karine Roué / Katerina Stratos / Klaus Lenzen / Laura Pannack /Lebohang Kganye / Luciano Díaz Godoy / Magda Kuca / Marc Ohrem-Leclef / Mariagrazia Beruffi / Marina Black / Marinka Masséus / Mary Berridge /Matjaz Krivic / Maxine Helfman / Michelle Rogers Pritzl / Mikhail Grebenshchikov / Myriam Boulos / Oli Kellett / Oluwasegun Oladele-Ajose / Pablo Solórzano / Paolo Galletta / Peggy Washburn / Peter Franck / Rachel Liu / Rafael Goldchain /Rebecca Najdowski / Rene Habermacher / Rhiannon Adam /Rick Olivier / Roberio Braga / Rodd Owen / Sara Jurado / Seunggu Kim / Sonya Whitefield / Soomin Ham /Sophie Gabrielle / Stanislava Novgorodtseva / Szymon Barylski / Tabitha Barnard / Tania Franco Klein / Tania Ruda / Tobin Jones / Tonay Roy Sagar / Vanessa Filley / Vikesh Kapoor / Vladimir Zivojinovic / Walter Plotnick / Yorgos Yatromanolakis / Zhou Chengzhou

International Jury:

Each photographer exhibited at Beyond Boundaries has been recognized through LensCulture’s annual program of awards. As jury members, the following industry leaders were integral to this process of talent discovery:

Alona Pardo, Barbican Art Gallery

Anne Farrar, National Geographic Traveler

Bruno Ceschel, Self Publish, Be Happy

Catherine Edelman, Edelman Gallery

Corey Keller, SFMOMA

Cristina de Middel, Magnum Photographer

Daphne Palmer, Fraenkel Gallery

Deborah Klochko, Museum of Photographic Arts

Francesca Morosini, GQ Italia & WIRED

Francis Hodgson, Prix Pictet

Hannah Watson, Trolley Books

Ihiro Hayami, T3 Tokyo International Photo Festival

Jennifer Murray, Filter Photo

Jim Casper, LensCulture

Joanna Milter, The New Yorker

Karen McQuaid, The Photographers’ Gallery

Laura Moya, Photolucida

Lucy Conticello, Le Monde’s M Magazine

Manila Camarini, D La Repubblica

MaryAnne Golon, The Washington Post

Michael Famighetti, Aperture Magazine

Molly Roberts, National Geographic Magazine

Mutsuko Ota, IMA Magazine

Richard Renaldi, Photographer

Shoair Mavlian, Photoworks

Stephen Mayes, Tim Hetherington Trust

Todd Hido, Artist

Xavier Soule, Agence VU & Galerie VU