Let’s get together again!



Following two very successful group shows in New York and Paris (before the pandemic), we are thrilled to host another expansive exhibition of LensCulture award winners, this time in the heart of New York’s Chelsea gallery district. Open to the public: May 20-21-22, 2022.

LensCulture New York 2022 is a group show celebrating the richness and diversity of new contemporary photography in many forms, featuring award-winning photographers from 41 countries on six continents. The exhibition includes more than 100 prints as well as an extensive large-format digital display.

Taking place at the same time as The Photography Show by AIPAD and the ICP Photobook Fest, LensCulture New York 2022 celebrates the potent and diverse talents of our international community of photographers at a time when thousands of photography lovers, collectors, and industry experts will be in the city.

We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this noteworthy work with new and influential audiences, and we hope to meet many members of the LensCulture community in New York. Please join us!



EXHIBITION LOCATION:

Caelum Gallery

508 - 526 West 26th Street, Third Floor

New York, New York

OPENING HOURS:

Friday, May 20: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday, May 21: 11:00am - 8:00pm (Reception 5:30pm - 8:00 pm)

Sunday, May 22: 11:00am - 5:00pm

LensCulture Reception: Saturday May 21st, 5:30-8 pm — RSVP.



