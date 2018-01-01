In honor of International Women’s Day, we reached out to an impressive network of female curators, photo editors, program directors, and photographers to compile a list of women who are making remarkable photographic work today. Our associate editor, Coralie Kraft, shares her thoughts on the inspiring range of projects that emerged—



It was a powerful experience, putting this article together.

A couple of weeks ago, we sent out an email asking a wide range of experts to share the names of female and female-identifying photographers who have inspired them recently. “Who’s been on your mind lately?” we asked. “Who has made a strong impression on you?” The outpouring of praise, affirmation, admiration, and advocacy that we received in return lit a fire in my chest that only grew as I dug into the work by these accomplished women.

Composing the article, and scrolling through the 35 images and names below, I was struck by the distinct variety in style, subject matter, and vision represented by the photographers and organizations in this list. Some of the photography in this article fits neatly into the lineage of documentary photography, while other images are more conceptual, feeling out the crevices and edges of personal tragedy or the messy formation of identity. Several of these photographers address the complex strands of contemporary womanhood, while others delve into different subjects entirely, whether climate change, the battle for Mosul, or pure aesthetic experimentation. There are also stories that likely wouldn’t see the light of day if dedicated, talented women didn’t devote themselves to the work: breast ironing in Cameroon, or coming-of-age rites for young women in Swaziland.

Women can and do photograph stories of all kinds from around the world. Women are embedded in Iraqi Kurdistan; women shoot covers for TIME; women create breathtaking installations at the world’s premiere art institutions. The photographs below prove that the concept of “women’s work,”—work “suited” for female artists—deserves to be dead and buried.



I hope you will be impressed and inspired, as I was, by the powerful diversity of subject and tone in the images below. I hope that some of the images will stay with you, as they have for me.



—Coralie Kraft



Please note: By clicking on the names of the photographers below, you will be taken to their websites to discover more of their work.



Abbie Trayler-Smith

Nominated by Fiona Shields, Director of Photography, the Guardian

Claudia Agati

Nominated by Max Houghton, Senior Lecturer in Photography, London College of Communications



Jana Romanova

Nominated by Barbara Stauss, Photo Director and Founding Editor, Mare



Ina Jang

Nominated by Stacey Baker, Photo Editor, New York Times Magazine



Karen Miranda Rivadeneira

Nominated by Daniella Zalcman, Documentary Photographer and Founder, Women Photograph

Natalie Krick

Nominated by Lesley Martin, Creative Director and Publisher, Aperture Foundation

Clare Rae

Nominated by Susan Bright, Independent Curator and Writer

Fatemeh Behboudi

Nominated by Francoise Callier, Program Director, Angkor Photo Festival & Workshops

Erika Diettes

Nominated by Anne Wilkes Tucker, Curator Emerita, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Alexandra Hunts

Nominated by Emilia van Lynden, Artistic Director, Unseen



Guia Besana

Nominated by Arianna Rinaldo, Director, Cortona on the Move, and Independent Curator

Greta Rybus

Nominated by Magdalena Herrera, Jury Chair, World Press Photo 2018 and Director of Photography, GEO France

Dee Williams

Nominated by Daniella Zalcman, Documentary Photographer and Founder, Women Photograph

Giulia Mangione

Nominated by Elena Boille, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Photo Editor, Internazionale

Alexandra Rose Howland

Nominated by Barbara Stauss, Photo Director and Founding Editor, Mare

Laurence Aëgerter

Nominated by Emilia van Lynden, Artistic Director, Unseen

Magda Rakita

Nominated by Max Houghton, Senior Lecturer in Photography, London College of Communications

Hsin Wang

Nominated by Elinor Carucci, Photographer

Paola de Grenet

Nominated by Arianna Rinaldo, Director, Cortona on the Move, and Independent Curator



Krisanne Johnson

Nominated by Coralie Kraft, Associate Editor, LensCulture



Megan Winstone

Nominated by Zelda Cheatle, Independent Curator, Editor and Writer

Shahria Sharmin

Nominated by Francoise Callier, Program Director, Angkor Photo Festival & Workshops



Sheila Pree Bright

Nominated by Lesley Martin, Creative Director and Publisher, Aperture Foundation

Susannah Baker-Smith

Nominated by Susan Bright, Independent Curator and Writer

MFON: Women Photographers of the African Diaspora

Nominated by Fiona Rogers, Global Business Developer, Magnum Photos

Sabrina Gschwandtner

Nominated by Stacey Baker, Photo Editor, New York Times Magazine

Sian Davey

Nominated by Alessia Glaviano, Senior Photo Editor, Vogue Italia

Milagros de la Torre

Nominated by Wilkes Tucker, Curator Emerita, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Heba Khamis

Nominated by Magdalena Herrera, Jury Chair, World Press Photo 2018 and Director of Photography, GEO France

Aida Silvestri

Nominated by Marion Hislen, Delegate to Photography, French Ministry of Culture



Sima Diab

Nominated by Tara Todras-Whitehill, Documentary Photographer



Charlotte de la Fuente

Nominated by Barbara Stauss, Photo Director and Founding Editor, Mare

Klea McKenna

Nominated by Kaycee Olsen, Director, Von Lintel Gallery

Iiu Susiraja

Nominated by Marion Hislen, Delegate to Photography, French Ministry of Culture

Rosaline Shahnavaz

Nominated by Caroline Hunter, Picture Editor, the Guardian Weekend magazine