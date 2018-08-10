Part of our mission at LensCulture is to provide photographers everywhere with opportunities for both creative and professional advancement. With that goal in mind, we’ve compiled this short list of upcoming deadlines that caught our eye for the month of August.

Each month, we will feature our picks for upcoming grants, photo competitions, jobs, and fellowships that seem particularly worthwhile for photographers around the world to consider. The texts below are taken from the organizations’ respective websites. Click on the links for further information.

Do you have an opportunity that you think we should feature next month? If so, drop us a line at editor@lensculture.com.

Cover photo © Antonio Guerra, PhotogrVphy Grant Nominee

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITIONS & GRANTS

The Unseen Dummy Award



Unseen and Lecturis continue their collaboration and join forces once again to showcase the work of exceptional photographers and designers from around the world, giving them the chance to realize and publish their photobook dummy. An esteemed international jury will come together at Unseen Amsterdam 2018 to select one photobook dummy as the winner and give the winning artist entry into the international photography industry. Please note: your dummy should arrive at the office of Unseen by the 10th of August. Submissions arriving later than this date will not be considered.

Deadline: August 10, 2018

Sinchi Photo Competition



Sinchi’s annual photography competition provides a unique opportunity for visual storytellers around the world to be recognized for their talent and commitment to cultural diversity.

Since the theme of the 2018 competition is cultural diversity, your project can be inspired by customs, events, spirituality, or community. Our judging panel will be looking for clarity of expression, overall artistic impression and potential social impact. Winners and Runners-up will receive cash prizes, have the opportunity to have their work exhibited in Amsterdam, and many other benefits.



Deadline: August 15, 2018

StreetProjections



The project StreetProjections will present different realities from around the world through nocturnal photo-projections in the heart of Berlin. The best submitted pictures will be selected by an international jury and shown on the main boulevard of Berlin, the Kurfürstendamm, from September to November 2018. 10 selected winners will be showcased on the main boulevard of Berlin during the European Month of Photography festival.



Deadline: August 20, 2018

PhotogrVphy Grant 2018



PhotogrVphy Grant is a platform that allows you to gain experience and enter the world of professional photography. Each edition of our competition has different specializations. In the 2018 edition, you can submit your work in the following categories: Body, Climate, Daily Life, Experimental and Urban. PhotogrVphy Grant annually awards $1000 to the applicant with the most inspirational photographic idea to support the artist’s visual project.



Deadline: August 31, 2018



Aesthetica Art Prize



Hosted by Aesthetica Magazine, the Aesthetica Art Prize is a celebration of excellence in art from across the world. It offers both emerging and established artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience, and further their engagement with the international art world. The judging panel brings together specialists from leading cultural institutions around the world.

There are two awards for entry: the Main Art Prize and the Emerging Art Prize. The Main Art Prize is open to all, including those eligible for the Emerging Art Prize.

Deadline: August 31, 2018

Firecracker Grant



The Firecracker Photographic Grant is an annual award providing funding for a female photographer to aid with the completion of a documentary photographic project.

Through a combination of self-initiated fundraising and with the generous support of Genesis Imaging, the Grant fund is a minimum financial contribution of £2,000 plus credit of professional printing, mounting and framing services from Genesis Imaging.

Applications are open to female photographers internationally, and those who are female-identifying. Submissions are judged by an independent panel of industry specialists from a cross section of disciplines and sectors, including picture editors, commissioners, art buyers and gallerists.

Submissions are subject to a £10 application fee, with all funding contributing to the Grant total.

Deadline: September 2, 2018

LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards



The 5th annual Emerging Talent Awards 2018 is our search for the world’s best emerging photographers! Since year one, these awards have put hundreds of emerging photographers in a spotlight on the world stage. If you think you are ready for international recognition, these are the awards that can help get you there.



All winners will be showcased in a gallery exhibition in New York City this fall. Other benefits include projections at international photography festivals, inclusion in our third major book, The Best of LensCulture, Volume 3,and—for everyone who enters—free feedback about your project from a photography professional in the form of a personal written review! We’re seeking entries from members of the global photography community who have yet to receive exposure at an international level—our aim is to discover fresh and inspiring visions from the next great image-makers.

Deadline: September 5, 2018



Paris Photo - Aperture Foundation PhotoBook Awards 2018

Initiated in November 2012 by Aperture Foundation and Paris Photo, the Paris Photo–Aperture Foundation PhotoBook Awards celebrate the photobook’s contribution to the evolving narrative of photography, with three major categories: First PhotoBook, PhotoBook of the Year, and Photography Catalogue of the Year.



The shortlisted books, accompanied by the jury’s comments, will be featured in the fall 2018 edition of The PhotoBook Review issue 015 (published by Aperture Foundation), to be released at Paris Photo.



Each year, the thirty-five shortlisted books are exhibited around the world, ensuring maximum exposure for all titles, including the winners in each category.

Deadline: September 14, 2018

WORKSHOPS

In Between Photographs

Getxo, Spain

Hosted in conjunction with Leon Kirchlechner and Simon Karlstetter, artistic directors of Der Greif, the goal of the workshop is to create opportunities for every participant to develop a different view onto his own work and ideally onto photographic images in general. Der Greif wants to encourage the participants to collaborate and exchange in order to create new approaches to working with and thinking about photographic images.

Rolling applications. Running from September 5-6, 2018

FESTIVALS



OBSCURA Festival

Penang Island, Malaysia



OBSCURA Festival of Photography is Malaysia’s premiere photography festival centred around storytelling through photography as a medium. OBSCURA is a platform for photographers to share their stories, messages and ideas with each other and the public. An independent festival now in its 6th year, OBSCURA is committed to fostering a mature, thoughtful and critical photographic community, who will form the catalyst in creating a similarly robust society.



Running From August 25 - 31, 2018

Encuentros Abiertos

Argentina

The Encuentros Abiertos-Festival de la Luz is the biggest event of its kind in Latin America - a biennial that takes place every August in even numbered years. The purpose of the Festival de la Luz is to nurture and promote the art of photography in Argentina and internationally. The Festival carries out this mandate in different ways: with exhibitions of national and foreign artists in museums, cultural centers, and art spaces across Argentina; through lectures, workshops, and discussions on photographic art and related issues; through street art, projections, film screenings, and actions in public spaces; with book presentations, and photographic calls; and by organizing portfolio reviews where photographers meet with curators, critics, collectors, editors, and directors of institutions interested in the artistic, cultural, and social relevance of photography.

Running from August 1 - September 28, 2018

Mt. Rokko International Photography Festival

Japan

This young but widely-respected festival offers a showcase of both local and international talents, while providing a bridge between Eastern and Western photographic communities. From exhibitions to portfolio reviews and a spotlight on emerging Japanese talents, this festival offers a bit of everything.

Running from August 25 - September 2, 2018





And coming up in early September:



BredaPhoto Festival

Netherlands



Under the title TO INFINITY AND BEYOND the 8th edition of BredaPhoto Festival in 2018 will explore the impact of the continuing science. Will it bring nothing but progress? Or are we at risk of opening a Pandora’s box full of unwelcome surprises? Exhibitions, workshops, lectures and portfolio reviews.



Running from September 5 - October 21, 2018



Hope to meet many of you out at these events!

