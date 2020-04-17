The world as we knew it has paused for the moment, perhaps changed forever. As for many in the arts, the global pandemic is posing huge and unfolding challenges for the entire photography community, from individual practitioners, to collectives and agencies, as well as global institutions and organizations. The COVID-19 situation impacts us all in different ways and there are certainly more uncertain times ahead, but one thing we know for sure: the global photography community is rallying to provide support.



We’ve curated a list of initiatives, ideas and resources currently available for image-makers to help navigate the coming months, whether that be financial support, professional development opportunities, or inspiring things to read and watch to fill extended time at home. Pulling this list together was a heart-warming experience. Witnessing the scope of this massive collective response from organizations big and small has felt something like a virtual hug, one we wanted to extend to photographers around the world.

While not exhaustive, our hope is that you’ll find something in this list that helps, no matter your location or your situation. We’ll be updating weekly, if you have suggestions for new additions, please let us know by commenting on our Facebook or Instagram page.

— LensCulture Editors

Last updated: 17 April 2020. Cover photo © Paolo Mangoni.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES, GRANTS & FUNDING



Artist Relief (US only)

To support artists during the COVID-19 crisis, a coalition of national arts grant makers have come together to create an emergency initiative to offer financial and informational resources to artists across the United States. Funding cycles now open.

Art Jameel (Middle East & North Africa region)

Art Jameel has introduced a research and practice platform for independent practitioners intended primarily for those who work on a per-project basis and whose practices have been affected by program cancellations and project changes, locally or globally. Open to all practitioners based in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Firecracker

Firecracker is a wonderful resource for discovering the work of women photographers. The team has compiles monthly online galleries, and recently launched a special COVID-19 edition of The Firecracker Grant, a funding opportunity for international female photographers and non-binary photographers.

International Women’s Media Foundation

The IWMF’s Journalism Relief Fund is open to women-identifying journalists in dire straits. Journalists who have faced significant financial hardship, lost work, have been recently laid off or who urgently need assistance to avoid severe, irreversible outcomes are encouraged to apply.

National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society has launched The COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists, assisting storytellers around the world who wish to cover the effects of COVID-19 within their own communities. The fund places special emphasis on delivering evidence-based information getting to those who need it, and local distribution models.

New York Foundation for the Arts (US only)

NYFA has published a comprehensive list of emergency grants for US-based artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will also distribute $250,000 in emergency grants to women-identifying visual artists over the age of 40.

The Photographer Fund

Through The Photographer Fund, US-based website builder FORMAT has allocated USD$25,000 in funding to help self-employed photographers worldwide who are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Assistance of up to $500 per person is available, applications are open.

The Pulitzer Center

The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, a non-profit organization that supports independent global journalism, is seeking proposals that develop innovative approaches to reporting on the novel coronavirus crisis using collaboration among journalists and newsrooms across state lines or national borders. This opportunity is open to all newsrooms and independent journalists in the United States and abroad.

INSPIRATION, EDUCATION, COMMUNITY & CREATIVE OPPORTUNITIES

Arab Image Foundation

Browse a wonderful digital collection of more than 25,000 images related to the Middle East, North Africa and the Arab diaspora via the Arab Image Foundation’s new digital platform.

Create From Home

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t create something remarkable! Create From Home is a video playlist from New York megastore B&H Photo and covers everything from home photography, audio editing, and more.

The Everyday Projects

Looking for multiple perspectives on what’s happening in the world today? The Everyday Projects uses photography to challenge stereotypes that distort our understanding of the world. Check out the community’s region-based Instagram accounts to discover a new generations of storytellers all over the world. The team has also put together a comprehensive guide for visual journalists during the pandemic.

FORMAT International Photography Festival

FORMAT International Photography Festival (UK), in partnership with Ballarat International Foto Biennale (AUS) and Gallery of Photography Ireland, is creating a visual record of the COVID-19 crisis on Instagram called the Mass Isolation Project. Photographers are invited to participate by tagging their images or sending submissions to the various regional accounts.

Home Life Still Life

A creative initiative encouraging photographers to create a still life image using materials found at home. Check out the work of other photographers and see their set-up behind-the-scenes, or submit an image of your own.

International Centre of Photography (ICP), New York

ICP has several initiatives running for photographers around the world. Visit virtual galleries from home, take an online class, watch and attend curated public programs, and share your images and stories with ICP on Instagram by using #ICPConcerned.

LensCulture

If you’re reading this list, you’re already here — so take some time to look around! LensCulture is an amazing resource to discover a wide range of contemporary photography from cultures around the world. The free online archives feature more than 15 years of articles, interviews, book reviews, and lots of amazing photography. Download our six free PDF guides for pages of advice, inspiration and recommendations on specific topics, or check out our talented award-winners for hours of photography inspiration.

Lenscratch

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the visual arts communities to find alternatives to traditional exhibition spaces. Through a new initiative called The Thesis Project, Lenscratch will exhibit graduating MFA candidates in a series of new features during the first week of May.

Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos is publishing fascinating video conversations from quarantine between members such as Alex Majoli and Mikhael Subotzky, and Newsha Tavakolian and Rafal Milach. The agency is also sharing new work from its members on Instagram under the title Diary of a Pandemic.

Museum of Modern Art, New York

With the physical space temporarily closed, MoMa will soon be opening a series of virtual exhibitions, including Dorothea Lange: Words and Pictures on 30 April. The museum also offers a free online course called Seeing Through Photographs which aims to address the gap between seeing and truly understanding photographs.

PH Museum

Based in Italy, PH Museum has launched a number of initiatives in respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a selection of new photobook titles for viewing and purchase, and a list of grants and funding opportunities for visual journalists. For inspiration, be sure to check out the museum’s stunning online exhibitions. For professional development, online mentoring with industry experts is available.

Photographic Resource Centre, Boston

PRC Nights, a long-standing tradition, continues online via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. One a month, a guest photographer presents their work along with three PRC members for a lively evening of conversation on rotating themes.

The Photographers’s Gallery (TPG), London

TPG offers various online initiatives for photographers looking for creative inspiration from home. Screen Walks is a new series of live-streamed artist or researcher-led explorations of online spaces. Viewpoints offers a curated and eclectic set of perspectives designed to provoke new thinking around photography’s role in contemporary culture. Unthinking Photography is an online resource that explores photography’s increasingly automated, networked life.

Social Documentary Network (SDN)

SDN is seeking visual stories by photographers worldwide to present their work on both the COVID-19 crisis and the solutions on the SDN platform.

Stay At Home

This new initiative showcases engaging (wordless) photographic conversations between self-isolated photographers all over the world. Photographers are welcome to apply to participate.

Work Show Grow

Lead by UK-based photographer and educator Natasha Caruana, Work Show Grow is running a month-long program of free virtual events on Instagram for photographers and visual artists called The Interval. Enjoy artist talks and live Q&As, positive mental health activities, professional development and creative exercises, and more.

Women Photograph

Women Photograph is a non-profit initiative that aims to elevate the voices of female visual journalists. Be sure to check out The Journal, a collaborative project of 350+ Women Photograph members sharing stories, documenting private spaces and daily lives during the current pandemic.

VII Interactive

In this new education initiative by photo agency VII, photographers can engage directly, online with a ‘live’ instructors and participate in a lectures, mentoring, medium and long-term masterclasses. Free and paid options available.

2020 Guggenheim Fellows in Photography

Collector Daily has put together a list of this year’s winners with links to their individual websites. Consider this a wonderful portal to discover some of the best in contemporary photography today.