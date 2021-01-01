Photobooks deliver joy and delight in many, many ways. Amidst the isolation and uncertainty of the past years, photobooks have been especially bright sparks for connection, bringing readers and visual storytellers into an intimate interaction that transcends time and space. A leisurely afternoon spent perusing a photobook reminds us of the luxury of seeing other worlds through an artist’s eyes, and being able to visit and revisit images that capture startling new ideas, people, places, events, and different ways of thinking and seeing.

This list is testimony to the unwavering creativity of artists, designers and publishers across the world who made this year a great one for new photobooks. To find some gems, we reached out to curators, artists, editors and other photography experts, and asked for their personal favorites of the year. We were delighted to receive 39 heart-felt recommendations that range from meditative and poetic, to academic, novelistic, visionary, conceptual, and those that feel absolutely essential.

Without a doubt this collection represents just a fraction of the many great books of 2021. But for now, take a look at our recommendations. We hope you’ll find lots of inspiration here!

In Suburban Bus, Alejandro Cartagena’s compelling visual storytelling about the daily struggles of the commuter experience creatively draws attention to social injustices in the context of the urban development crisis in contemporary Mexico. The book’s cardboard sleeve case evokes commercial exchange and the shipment of goods, linking the bus passengers’ plight to capitalist habits. Taken from the inside of a bus, the cinematically sequenced photographs bring the reader on a journey that begins before dawn and ends after dusk from Juárez to Monterrey and back.

The book is full of inventive compositions that express the anxiety, intimacy, and intensity of the riders’ lived experiences. Using the bus sunshades, window frames, seats, and handrails, Cartagena sensitively frames the experience inside and outside the bus while capturing empty gazes and details like hands touching the ceiling in search of stability, all while calling into question larger socio-economic inequities.



—Kristen Gresh, Estrellita and Yousuf Karsh Senior Curator of Photographs, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

I came across this beautiful book called Amma by Vasantha Yogananthan during Paris Photo. It immediately drew my attention because of the soft cover and the amazing 60 photographs tipped-in by hand. No titles, just images showing bright scenes of life on the Indian subcontinent. The use of soft colors and the acrylic paint obscuring the subjects’ faces creates a surrealistic world that shows a modern India but also gives a glimpse into the past.

The story has neither beginning nor end. Going through this book I felt I was traveling through time and space. Fact and fiction, past and present intermingle in an intriguing way. It’s a reinvention of an old mythological tale, but it’s not forced onto the viewer, on the contrary—this book invites you to look at it however you want to.

—Anaïs López, visual storyteller





My favorite is Amma, by Vasantha Yogananthan. It is the closing, moving chapter of the seven-books-long saga A Myth of Two Souls, in which Vasantha creates his own mythical saga drawing inspiration from the epic tales of the Ramayana, and its strong persistence in the life of contemporary India.

Perhaps the most emotional, personal of all seven, this book is really an ode to the beauty of Vasantha’s photography, while the object is a masterpiece of craft. It is a very potent ending to such a strong and multilayered body of work, which I am certain we will be talking about for many years to come. Moreover, after seeing his ambitious multi-year project been rejected by established publishers, Vasantha set out to publish it on his own. Together with the amazing talent of Cécile Poimboeuf-Koizumi, they founded the publishing house Chose Commune, based in Marseille, which is responsible for many incredible publications over the past few years.

—Elisa Medde, Editor-in-Chief, Foam Magazine



I pick Kirsty Mackay’s The Fish That Never Swam for my favorite book of 2021. I wonder if there has ever been a project in which a photographer has documented her hometown in such an in-depth way, socially and politically, from her own experience. I think it was very good that the result of her years of documenting and interviewing was not just a collection of photos that she was trying to push through.

She makes a visual proposition of the segregation, alienation, mass unemployment, high suicide rates and short life expectancy caused by decades-old policies, through the streets of Glasgow, the people of different generations, and their words. She also connects them with the latest academic experiences to give us the information we need for maximum understanding. And it is through the visual book in which these are compiled that she hopes to begin a discussion for change. It is a book that reminds me of the paramount mission of photography and documentation.

—Yumi Goto, Reminders Photography Stronghold

Most photobooks these days seem to be made in the category: art for art’s sake. It unfortunately leads very often to much ado about nothing. The world of today has many challenges, and I like photographers like Kadir who take on long-term projects that enlighten us about stories that matter.

His book about the rising sea level takes us step by step around the world on a visual journey and he has made sure his story is backed up by facts and figures. Climate change is by far one of the biggest global challenges, and this book is leading the way in visual storytelling about it. Well designed, well written texts, and insightful illustrations. Important work and a must have.

—Lars Boering, Director, European Journalism Centre Foundation

The Eyes is more of an in-depth, high quality magazine rather than a book, but its latest edition is my favorite photobook of the year. After an excellent edition entitled “Transgalactic” with guest curator, the artist Smith, this issue continues the idea of questioning societal and cultural phenomena through the prism of photography by giving carte blanche to experts directly concerned by the subject.

Taous Dahmani, the photography historian, invited British writer and photographer Johny Pitts to be guest curator. Pitts is recognized for his book Afropean: Notes from Black Europe (Penguin Random House, 2020). This issue of The Eyes is therefore a visual exploration of what it means to be Afropean, that is to say both black and European. We find both historical photographs and also a very good selection of contemporary photographers from different European countries and generations that explore this question, such as James Barnor, Mohamed Bourouissa, Sofia Yala Rodrigues, Délio Jasse, Maud Sulter, Marvin Bonheur… Excellent!

—Jeanne Mercier, art consultant, curator, critic

I have a theory that a photobook should have fewer pictures than the age of its author. Either Gilles Peress is 1300 years old, or this book obliterates my theory. A singular and undeniable masterpiece.



—Alec Soth, photographer

1078 Blue Skies/4432 Days by Anton Kusters references the mass slaughter of millions of civilians, primarily Jews, that was implemented by the Nazi regime from 1933-45. Kusters made Polaroid photographs, each exposed the same way, of 1078 blue skies over the same number of World War II concentration camps, having had to locate many of them using a geo-positioning device. “More than half of the places there was nothing left to see,” Kusters says…. “Often I was hopeless along the way.” Ten notches, each representing a day, annotate the bottom of each page while marking the temporal progression of the industrial-scale extermination; the changing colors of the pages and the number of images shown reflect its horrendous unfolding.



I would normally not have selected this book since, although not its author, I participated in its creation, having written an essay for it and having advised on its design. But given the lack of attention that the book has garnered, as well as its innovative, rigorous, and embracing conceptual approach, acknowledging the blue skies that even now hover over those who are suffering in grievous ways, I thought that rather than recusing myself a rare exception might be made.



—Fred Ritchin, Dean Emeritus, International Center of Photography

This book really knocked me off my feet. It’s a very intimate, completely engaging, extended story of Bertien van Manen’s life and her in-depth personal documentary projects. Of course, the stories are told as seen through her eyes and her cameras, but with the added insights of some stunningly blunt personal journal entries, reproductions of hand-written notes for contact sheets, and insightful essays by Hripsimé Visser and other scholars. At nearly 400 pages, Archives includes a generous selection of photographs from her personal life and many longterm projects in Holland, China, the Soviet Union, Appalachian Mountains, Romania, Ireland and more.



I’ve been a long-time admirer of Bertien van Manen’s work, but this book allowed me to connect the dots of her adventures, and it made all of the work that much richer to see it in the context of a full life of exploration, curiosity, humanity and compassion. Her work is often (mis-)labelled with the pejorative term ‘snapshot aesthetic’ but these photographs are clearly the work of someone who has pursued her passions and her craft with deliberate intensity and intentionality… close up, un-self-conscious, eyes wide open and in the moment.

This book feels like a generous gift. It made for two full days of enthralling reading from cover to cover, and I continue the pleasure by going back to re-visit favorite sections.



—Jim Casper, LensCulture

Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve received many photo projects related to the lockdown. Because of the forced stop, many photographers began to reflect on the issue. Mattia’s project struck me as having a narrative that set it apart from others.

He says: “I was sitting in the studio where I spend most of my day. I look out the window towards the mountains a few kilometers away, and I think of the enormous fortune of living in this house, in this area. Once a day, at dusk, I walk silently in the fields that separate me from those mountains, I photograph what is available, and associate it with older images, trying to look at everything with a new gaze — this is my exercise.”

The images were not taken inside the house walls, as has often happened with other projects. Mattia chooses to give himself a daily appointment with the outside world, with the places of his heart that have become his personal diary.

—Manila Camarini, Photo Editor, D La Repubblica

In Fantastik Fangst, Witho Worms elegantly merges book form with book content. It is made from one photograph, depicting the heads of a variety of Norwegian cod called Skrei. The fish annually travel by the millions to spawn on their native soil. Fishermen then preserve those they catch by cutting off their heads, splitting them in half, and gutting them. Worms divided his photograph of this scene into different grid formations, separating each fragment throughout the book. For example, the image was divided into four segments (or a 2×2 section grid), and each was printed on one of the first four pages. The following nine pages are made from a 3×3 section grid of the image, and so on. Even though no page is the same, together, the highly detailed fragments of the image show the entire photograph in full six times ––or seven times, including the print that accompanies the book.



—Liz Sales, artist, writer and educator

The former photography critic for the New York Times, Andy Grundberg was both witness and participant in the transformation of photography as it intersected with major art moments of the day. The book takes readers from the 1960s into the 1990s. It is both a personal story as well as providing insights into the artists, exhibitions and institutions in New York City during this time.

Grundberg provides us with a history of photography that was directly lived and experienced, tracing a specific time and place when the medium came into its own as art. How Photography Became Contemporary Art is an important read for any one interested in understanding the vital mix of ideas and talent that challenged our understanding of photography and its ascendance as contemporary art.

—Deborah Klochko, Executive Director and Chief Curator, Museum of Photographic Arts





Fingerprint stood out to me because I have a particular fascination with photographs that are object-like, such as polaroids, old images from archives, etc. This book is very special because of the extreme attention to detail in reproducing the objects, almost in facsimile form. They’re about as close as you can get to an exact copy. On top of that, the photographs have the exceptional immediacy that Goldberg is an expert at capturing.

—Todd Hido, artist and avid photobook collector

Hafiz by Sabiha Çimen is my pick as it is replete with what I believe to be the most important element in a photobook: good photographs. Çimen worked with a Hasselblad photographing all-girls schools in Turkey where young women spend three to four years memorizing the Quran. With a mixture of portraiture, still life, and spontaneity, Çimen creates a lush and intimate environment that both celebrates and pulls back the veil on the life of young Muslim women in Turkey. A beautiful, enchanting book made with the heart and with appreciation for the profundity of this tradition.



—Justin Herfst, writer

Photography as poetry in its purest form—this is how I would describe Miho Kajioka’s pictures. In this book it’s the first time her pictures are shown in a bigger format and this surprise is a wonderful one. For the special edition, Miho has created a wooden box. The lid is coated with a picture printed on rice paper, and it perfectly works as an art work you can hang on the wall. Each edition comes with a different motif. Here we see that the book becomes an art object and the other way around. The book has three parts and consists of different papers. In December 2021 Ibasho will publish a regular edition of only the book in a small print run.



—Regina Anzenberger, artist, curator and founder of the Anzenberger Agency, Gallery and bookshop.