We were completely delighted to welcome hundreds of photographers and photography lovers to our big exhibition in New York City this past week. It was amazing to meet so many of you in person — and to experience the stunning prints and brilliant large-format projections of super-talented photographers from the LensCulture community.

The exhibition featured the work of more than one hundred award-winning photographers who we discovered through the LensCulture award programs. Many people traveled from far away (including Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and Australia) to participate in the reception and party and to meet and network with fellow visionaries.

We were reminded again about how great it is to be able to connect in person, and to share insights and enthusiasm for the medium of photography and this wonderful visual language that we all share.



Thanks very much to everyone who participated. We hope to see you all again at the next exhibition in London 2023.



— Jim Casper, Laura Sackett, and the whole team at LensCulture