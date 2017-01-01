Fresh, inspiring, insightful, thought-provoking: LensCulture is proud to present its first major book publication, The Best of LensCulture, Volume 1. Inside its pages is an overview and introduction to 160 of the most exciting contemporary photographers working in different cultures around the world right now.



Photography is more popular today, globally, than ever before. Indeed, in the age of smartphones, millions of people make and share photographs every day. But who are the people who are practicing this profound, universal language with fluency and true visionary expertise in our image-saturated times?



The editors of LensCulture—in conjunction with panels of world-class critics, photo editors, museum curators and other photography experts—chose these photographers, hailing from over 40 countries on five continents. We discovered them through four international photography competitions sponsored by LensCulture in the past year. These awards attract entries from photographers all over the world—individuals who have chosen the medium of photography as the best way to communicate and share their experiences, personal visions and points of view.

We hope you enjoy discovering their work as much as we have.

—LensCulture

The Best of LensCulture, Volume 1

7.5 x 9.6 inches (Paperback)

288 pages with approx. 200 photos in full color and black-and-white

Design: Heijdens Karwei, Amsterdam

Publisher: Schilt Publishing, Amsterdam

Published: July 2017

On sale now!