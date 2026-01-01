The Photography Show presented by AIPAD will take place April 22-26, 2026 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. This yearly gathering features a wide variety of historically significant and formally innovative work, as well as some of the most dynamic examples of contemporary voices. The breadth of work reminds you how wonderfully diverse and inspiring the language of photography can be.

Showcasing more than 60 exhibitors, daily programming from the acclaimed AIPAD Talks Series, in-booth artist talks, book signings, and more, this is a delightful treat for collectors and photography enthusiasts.



LensCulture is pleased to share 24 photos here — just a small preview of what you can discover at the show. Don’t miss it!



To get tickets and learn more, click here.

Wednesday, April 22: VIP Opening Preview

Tickets Available for the Evening Reception here



Thursday, April 23: 12pm - 8pm



Friday, April 24: 12pm - 7pm



Saturday, April 25: 12pm - 7pm



Sunday, April 26: 11am - 5pm