I was born in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia in 1976. This autonomous region of China lies on the northern border of the country, running alongside Mongolia proper. It is immense—larger than Texas and California combined, in terms of surface area. Because of its enormous size, it contains rich mineral deposits as well as endless grassland suitable for animal grazing.

Both Han and Mongolian people have lived for millennia across this magnificent expanse. But the traditional nomadic lifestyle has been deeply influenced by the impact of modernization. Some herders do not live in yurts anymore—instead, they have settled in towns. Some young people would rather dress themselves more fashionably. Only old Mongolian people wear traditional Mongolian clothing now.



I've been photographing the region since 2008. These are photographs of the people and their everyday lives.

—Li Wei

