“Whatever you think, think the opposite” is an expression that is often heard in Japan. This island seems, in many ways, like an isolated world far away from the rest of society.

Japan has cultivated a certain image in the western world, a conception that is in part influenced by a particular Japanese art genre called ukiyo-e. Ukiyo-e painting focuses on figures engaged in enjoyable activities in beautiful landscape settings; the genre pays special attention the affairs and fashion of the day in Japan. Western artists like James Whistler and Edgar Degas spoke openly of the influence that Japanese ukiyo-e painters had on their work.

The popular “pictures of the floating world” created by masters like Hiroshige and Hokusai brought to life an otherworldly, almost unreal image of Japan in the west. In this series, I tried to seek out the modern beauty that Japan has to offer while, like other artists before me, taking inspiration from Japan’s earlier pictures.

—Maroesjka Lavigne

