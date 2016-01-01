West African migrants on a rubber boat, moments before being rescued by MOAS [Migrant Offshore Aid Station]. Photographed as they left Libyan territorial waters headed for Italy. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

The body of a migrant, still wearing a life jacket, is seen floating in the Mediterranean © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

Two men panic and struggle against each other after falling in the water when their rubber boat deflated. They were given life jackets by the MOAS rescue team moments before they fell in the water. They were quickly rescued. They were trying to reach Italy. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

MOAS rescue swimmer Paul, right, and coxswain Antoine, left, are seen before dawn on the bridge of the MOAS ship inspecting a Radar screen of the area. They are searching for the faint "blip" of a migrant boat. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A MOAS rescue team member carries a baby from a rubber boat to the rescue craft, where the baby's mother is waiting. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A Nigerian baby is passed above a crowded rubber boat to a MOAS team member. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

Eritrean migrants in the hold of a large wooden ship that contains more than 500 migrants. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

An Eritrean man mourns the death of his brother, who was found dead of asphyxiation in the hold of the wooden boat they used to cross the Mediterranean. Three other bodies were recovered by MOAS team members. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

An Eritrean man mourns the death of his brother. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A Eritrean man is helped by the MOAS and the Italian NGO Emergency medical team after being found in the hold of a large wooden vessel. He and 400 other Eritreans were trying to cross the Mediterranean in the boat. He was quickly stabilized by the medics and made a full recovery a few hours later. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

Migrants wait to disembark in Sicily under pouring rain. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A Nigerian mother and daughter wait in line for a medical check as they disembark in Sicily © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A doctor with Italian NGO Emergency is seen moments after he called the time of death for a young Eritrean man who was found in the hold of a migrant vessel. After doing CPR for 30 minutes and administering multiple shots of adrenaline, the doctor called the man's death. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A Syrian teenager and his baby brother on board a MOAS rescue ship moments after being rescued from a boat heading to Italy from Libya. © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

Migrants on board the MOAS ship look at a monument in the port of Messina, Sicily © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.

A Bengali migrant is seen on board the MOAS ship moments after being pulled from a rubber boat © Mathieu Willcocks, Winner, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.