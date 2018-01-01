In 2016, my family and I moved to Crete. The largest of Greece’s islands, it’s an idyllic place—rich in mythology, history, and nature.

Yet since I arrived, I’ve also felt a strange, dark energy here. Not from the people, but from the island itself. As if the nature and environment sometimes present an imminent threat.

This photo series is my attempt to exorcise this feeling; to bring it into the light so I can better understand it and, ultimately, rid myself of it.

—Mehran Khalili

