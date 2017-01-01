Changing the Way We See: 15 Years of Daylight
Trending this Week
Boys & Men: Portraits of London’s Male Escorts
The sex industry is one of the world’s oldest, yet continues to be kept largely out of society’s view—these portraits, focusing on male escorts, offer a sensitive look at a group of deeply overlooked individuals.
Love We Leave Behind
A reflection on the ephemeral nature of our passions and sorrows—do the emotions we experience mark or alter the spaces we occupy?
The Prostitutes and the Priest
Faced with no other option, young women in Namibia turn to sex work in order to survive. In this short film, they talk about their tireless advocate: a German priest who broke ranks with his institution to do what he felt was right.
Weekend Warriors and Beyond
A wide-ranging discussion about the idea of the “invisible” photographer: “Sometimes you have to choose: is this situation aesthetically more interesting to me? Or it is a situation I want to experience?”
Addictions, Photographic and Otherwise
Two brothers—one addicted to photography, the other to harder and harder drugs. But the latter loved being photographed, making the image the medium of exchange for this pair of kindred souls.
Surveillance Landscapes
Pushing the boundaries of the medium, this artist hacked into state-controlled surveillance systems and gleaned classical landscape images that question the changing relationship we have with place.