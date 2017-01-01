During one year of life in Tokyo, my camera was always close to me. At that time I was quite a beginner in photography, but passionate. And what is a better urban environment to explore and to gaze around in awe as Tokyo?

Later, I returned again. What I discovered is that some are able to find serenity and peacefulness in such a big metropolis, and some cannot. Millions upon millions of people flow like a river in harmony, finding the calmest way through. What I find there is a sort of quiet restraint and somewhat positive melancholy. A gentle solitude and quiet loneliness of the inhabitants.

During the course of my repeated visits, I grew a bit closer to the city—but only enough to see and realize the true vastness and depths of this unique megalopolis and its people.

—Mitja Kobal

