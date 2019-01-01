Since May 30, 2018, Palestinian protesters demonstrate weekly on the border with Israel in order to demand their rights of return. The protests still continue today. Around 233 Palestinian protesters have been killed and 21,000 have been injured by Israeli snipers along the border area of the Gaza Strip.
Mustafa Hassona is a freelance photographer from Gaza Strip, Palestine, and works with Anadolu Agency. Among many other awards, his work was recognized as a finalist in this year’s LensCulture Visual Storytelling Awards. Be sure to check out the other award-winning work here.
FeaturePalestinian Rights of Return ProtestsFor over a year, Palestinian protestors have demonstrated together at the Gaza Strip to demand their right to return to the land from which they were forcefully displaced.
Feature
Palestinian Rights of Return Protests
For over a year, Palestinian protestors have demonstrated together at the Gaza Strip to demand their right to return to the land from which they were forcefully displaced.
Palestinian Rights of Return Protests
For over a year, Palestinian protestors have demonstrated together at the Gaza Strip to demand their right to return to the land from which they were forcefully displaced.
Since May 30, 2018, Palestinian protesters demonstrate weekly on the border with Israel in order to demand their rights of return. The protests still continue today. Around 233 Palestinian protesters have been killed and 21,000 have been injured by Israeli snipers along the border area of the Gaza Strip.
Trending this Week
Call Me Heena: Hijra, The Third Gender
“I feel like a mermaid. My body tells me that I am a man but my soul tells me that I am a woman…” A penetrating, multi-year report on a unique group of people—who fall outside of Western notions of gender—trying to carve out a...
Announcing the 2019 LensCulture Portrait Award Winners!
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Portrait Awards! Discover 39 remarkable photographers who are photographing people using a variety of methods, from innovative new approaches to stunning traditional work.
Architecture of Density
Photographer Michael Wolf creates highly detailed large-scale views of high-rise structures that are homes to millions in modern Hong Kong.
Tokyo Compression
Michael Wolf made a series of candid portraits of Japanese commuters enduring the inhuman daily crush of bodies in Tokyo’s subway cars. The results are visceral, unforgettable, and almost suffocating.
Vera, Nadezhda, Lubov
With a series of “dance hall” portraits, this photographer tells the stories of Russians in Berlin who still feel a strong connection to their native roots.
The Sapeurs of Brazzaville
In the Republic of the Congo, stylish individuals piece together vibrant and sophisticated outfits that function as a form of colonial resistance, social activism and peaceful protest.