Since May 30, 2018, Palestinian protesters demonstrate weekly on the border with Israel in order to demand their rights of return. The protests still continue today. Around 233 Palestinian protesters have been killed and 21,000 have been injured by Israeli snipers along the border area of the Gaza Strip.



Mustafa Hassona is a freelance photographer from Gaza Strip, Palestine, and works with Anadolu Agency. Among many other awards, his work was recognized as a finalist in this year’s LensCulture Visual Storytelling Awards. Be sure to check out the other award-winning work here.