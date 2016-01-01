Neal Slavin, a native New Yorker, began photographing groups of people in 1972. Like William Eggleston, he quickly recognized the potency of color photography, and as such he became one of the first artists to produce fine art photography in color. The idiosyncratic subjects in this exhibition—the photographer's first one-person show in thirty years—include NYC hot dog vendors, a Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Hindu temple-goers in Brooklyn, and participants in an Electrolux Vacuum Cleaner sales convention.



The photographs on view run the gamut from Slavin's early work (taken in the mid '70s) to pictures taken in Brooklyn earlier this year.

—Coralie Kraft

Neal Slavin: A Forty Year Chronicle of Groups and Gatherings at Laurence Miller Gallery runs from November 10 - December 23 at 20 West 57th Street, New York.

