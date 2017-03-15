Now in its 7th year, the Northern Lights Masterclass sets itself apart with its long-term and in-depth approach to helping working photographers improve all aspects of their creative and business practices for success in today’s challenging marketplace. it aims to help participants develop as photographers and marketers of their own work.



Deadline for applications is March 15, 2017. It is free to submit your application, but those who are accepted must pay the total fee of €1,975 (ex VAT). 12 photographers will be selected to participate. You can apply here.

Photojournalists and documentary photographers can no longer count on the traditional buyers for their income: rates have dropped for archive sales, and the number of assignments has gone down dramatically. But that does not mean that documentary photography is “dead” or even “in decline.” Photographers are now able to initiate, create and publish their own projects, by using many new tools that are available. The Northern Lights Masterclass is created around this idea: that photographers are able to take matters into their own hands and learn to work through the conception, creation, and publication of their own projects.

A group of 12 (maximum) selected participants will meet for three 3-day sessions over a period of 9 months at the editorial offices of LensCulture in Amsterdam. Under the guidance of Marc Prüst, Lars Boering and Jim Casper, participating photographers will be pushed to take the next step in their careers. For each session, the group is joined by other masters who will talk about their specialties in the photographic business. The masters are not photographers, necessarily, but industry professionals who play leading roles within the community: from directors of photography of magazines, to photographic critics, and from collection consultants to art directors. Our aim is to give true insight as to how to move your career forward.

First session: 27-28-29 May, 2017

The first session aims at getting to the heart of what it is all about: the image. The participants will also get to know each other’s work and reflect on it. Main points during this session are the use of the light, composition, structure of a photographic image, and story editing. Photography critic Francis Hodgson (known for his writing for The Financial Times) and former World Press Photo secretary Adriaan Monshouwer will guide the students during this first gathering.

Second session: 15-16-17 September, 2017

The second session turns to the content of the story: journalistic elements like storytelling, ethics, research, and setting up a long-term project. During this session, Magdalena Herrera of the magazine GEO France will open the black box of magazine publishing. Artistic Director Rob van Bracht will explain what he looks for when cooperating with photographers, and how he finds the artists he works with.

Third session: 9-10-11 February, 2018

The third and final session focuses on getting the story out there: preparing for publication or exhibition, introducing the work to the right people. Donald Weber, an award-winning photographer, will work with the group to develop effective ways to pitch projects to possible buyers, as well as some strategies for writing winning grant proposals. Claudine Boeglin, a creative director in digital media, will introduce the participants to the principles and ideas behind the use of multimedia for photographers, an area of increasing importance in today’s marketplace.

Each meeting will be organized around group discussions and individual meetings aimed at developing the assigned project. For each session, two guest lecturers are invited to work with the group. In between the sessions Prüst, Boering and Casper will be available to answer questions, to direct participants to the right people in the business and to assist participants in the creation of their projects.

This masterclass sets itself apart from most classes because of its long-term setup. Not just a weekend, but a year-long, intensive assistance that aims to help photographers become even better at what they should be doing: making the right images for the right story.

THE TEAM



“We started the Northern Lights Masterclass because we saw too many good photographers struggling with the rapidly changing market for documentary photography. Instead of providing quick feedback, we wanted to provide more profound insight into what photography’s relevance is today and to use those insights to build stronger careers for the participating photographers.” -Marc Prüst

“I love meeting with industry professionals and the participating photographers during these sessions. Together they have profoundly impacted my own understanding of what it means to be a photographer today.” -Lars Boering



“The scope of this masterclass allows us to explore the possibilities and opportunities for each project in detail, with constructive input from the fellow photographers as well as from the diverse group of masters.” –Jim Casper

Lars Boering

Managing Director at World Press Photo and Consultant

With over 16 years of management and leadership experience within the cultural, creative and social sectors, Lars has acted as adviser to photographers internationally, taught at masterclasses and academies, and has been involved as curator for festivals, museums, publishing houses and other institutions. He assumed the role of Managing Director for World Press Photo in January 2015.

Marc Prüst

Curator, Creative Director, Photography Consultant

Marc is active as a photography consultant, curator, and teacher. In these capacities, he edits books, creates exhibitions, teaches and organizes workshops and masterclasses, lectures and writes on photography, and—on an individual basis—advises photographers on how to develop their work and how to market it. Besides several unique curatorial projects, he is also the Artistic Director of the Photoreporter Festival in Saint Brieuc, France.

Jim Casper

Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, LensCulture

Since 2004, Jim has been immersed in the world of photography, and sharing his discoveries with a worldwide audience that has grown to over 2.5 million monthly. He’s become an expert at presenting and promoting photography and visual stories on the web and via social media. He collaborates with photographers to create compelling edits and sequencing for their work, as well as text and captions that engage readers immediately and help them gain deeper understanding and appreciation for the photographer’s stories and subject matter. Jim serves on several award juries every year, and is a board member of SPE, the Society for Photographic Education, the largest association of photography educators in the world.

If you want to know more:



Contact Marc Prüst

marc@marcprust.com

