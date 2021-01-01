On a balmy summer morning in August 2016, the British writer Katherine May set out to walk the 630 miles of the South West Coast Path. Earlier that year, she’d been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and had in the months leading up to this moment been trying to wrap her head around what that meant for her now, in adult life. Her experiences that summer came together in a memoir entitled The Electricity of Every Living Thing, and it followed her ramblings over rugged terrain as she navigated the project of re-finding herself somewhere between sea and sky.

This was a journey of understanding, not outrunning. Tingling observations about the landscape are punctuated with moments of clarity and self-realization. “I would not have been so strange in a previous era,” she writes thoughtfully. “In a quieter world, a less hurried one, without the whine of mobile phones and the ceaseless electronic drone of voices from the radio and the TV; without the noisy surges of hand driers and the bleeping of train doors; without the flat plastic unknowable surfaces and the dry-air containment of office life; without pulsing lights and the ceaseless sense of personal availability.”

Sensory sensitivity is a common trait of autism; everyday sights or sounds or situations can be overwhelming, just as May describes here. These words are largely about the discomfort of hearing, but consider all the ways images are involved in this list too; in the things we see on screens, in the adverts and billboards that flicker past us daily, in the jarring omnipresence of flashing lights—they don’t make sound, but they aren’t silent either. The modern presence of photography screams at us sometimes. It’s everywhere, all of the time, and even its distortions are sensory and onomatopoeic: think ‘noise’ and ‘grain’.

Conversely, photography is one of the most powerful forms of visual language—it can say what might otherwise be hard to communicate, and reveal what may not be immediately obvious to the eye. It’s a way of recording information; a repetitive, mechanical medium that can be soothing in its consistencies, and a tool to visualize alternative ways of seeing the world. It’s also a relational tool—a pretext to entering someone else’s world and getting to know them. American photographer Mary Berridge chose the medium for some of these reasons when beginning Visible Spectrum in 2014—a narrative portrait series following the lives of people with autism.





Berridge has personal experience with the autism spectrum, because her son, Graham, was diagnosed with Aspergers at age seven. “I have long been drawn to make portraits in the context of social issues, especially when the issue is misunderstood and stigmatized,” she explains. “Stigma breeds hiding, which breeds more misunderstanding. As one of the mothers involved in my project says, ‘We have so far to go in understanding autism, but the first step is visibility.’”

As explored in a previous essay for LensCulture, there is a dichotomy in the worlds of health and the human condition between ‘visible’ and ‘invisible’ forms of experience, and the effects of autism upon a person’s life can, at times, be ‘invisible’.

“Many people with autism, including my son, can often appear to be neurotypical. It was important for me to show this in my photographs because it goes against the stereotypes of what most people picture when they think of autism,” explains Berridge. “A photographer who doesn’t know a lot about autism might choose to emphasize the more pronounced and visible aspects of it (unusual behaviours, for example) thereby reinforcing negative and simplistic tropes about the condition. Photography enabled me to show that autism might not be what people expect.”

On the other hand, she says, the fact that many people with autism “look normal” can make their life harder because their autism may be affecting in ways that are not readily apparent to others. “A student who struggles with school because of sensory sensitivities and social misunderstandings may be inaccurately labeled as lazy or poorly behaved for example,” she says. Making pictures with her collaborators has been a way for them to take agency over how their stories are told and received, and as an audience we learn to hear them through seeing.

Berridge’s book is due in 2022 and encompasses 40 portraits of neurodiverse people she has met from her local autism community, including her son. Every image is shot in natural light—some against dramatic outdoor backdrops that reinforce how huge the world can seem, others in simple domestic settings. Sometimes, she says, her sitters will do something remarkable. She recalls the story of Chandler, a gregarious young boy who wanted to pose like Mona Lisa for his portrait. “It was wonderfully incongruous,” Berridge smiles, “I just couldn’t see a neurotypical American tween boy making the same connection to another gender, age and century.” Other times, it’s the quieter moments she captures: the subtle way a person moves or smiles, for instance.

Though Berridge believes that photography can do all of this, she also acknowledges the shortcomings of it. “Photographs can’t fully show the complexities of what autism is, and that’s why it’s been important for me to include some form of additional narrative, usually written by the person I am photographing or their guardian, along with the portrait. The images are meant to pique curiosity and provoke questions, while the texts will help answer some of those questions. Both are meant to move viewers emotionally.” In this sense, then, photographs work as communicative prompts.

Documentary practitioner Carol Allen-Storey inclines towards a similar viewpoint: “I believe photographs may not be capable of doing the moral work for us, but they can trigger the process of social consciousness,” she says. Allen-Storey has been making her remarkable, expansive project Defying the Myth since February 2016. In searing black and white images, she chronicles the untold stories and daily lives of parents and guardians caring for children with severe disabilities.

“These parents must decide upon a range of decisions that determine the well-being of their children, from surgery and therapies, to education, employment and housing,” she explains, “but in the face of adversity, they have expressed unconditional love for their children, what they have learnt from them and the joy they bring which helps them to overcome their daily challenges. These moments of resilience and compassion are rarely depicted. In capturing their extraordinary strength, this project challenges the myths surrounding disability and parenthood.”

For each image, she asks everyone how they would like to be photographed and then gives them small prints and asks them to write captions, tear them up and rework them. This process of shared story-telling gives the families agency over how Allen-Storey translates their experiences into the world. An image captured is a moment in time, she says, but what her collaborators write adds further layers to the narrative—to add histories the camera alone can’t encapsulate. In this sense, the text isn’t shoring up the images; they just do different, equally important, work. For both Berridge and Allen-Storey, photography and text together become a tool for intimacy—the beginning of a route into someone else’s worldview.