This project presents excerpts from urban areas; its images refer to an imaginary world. I am building an imaginary city, a place that draws you in and invites you to take a long walk.

The images in the series are sleek and minimalist, clear and strange at the same time. The project presents objects, spaces or structures that are strange or confusing to stumble upon and understand.

I’m developing a city built from subtly refined banality and surrealism.

—Paul D’Haese

Editor’s Note: D’Haese’s work will be shown as part of a group exhibition at Le Musée de la Photographie de Bruxelles on September 9, 2017. “Building an Imaginary City” was a Finalist in the Magnum Photography Awards 2017. Discover more inspiring work from all 41 of the winners, finalists, and jurors’ picks.







