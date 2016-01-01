This project is about the poetry of space found in rural regions. For this series, I worked in many European countries; I traveled from village to village and traversed more than 20,000 miles in total.





My work is also related to Arthur Danto’s idea of art in his book, The Transfiguration of the Commonplace. As the main motif of this project, I chose to photograph common spaces in small towns away from traffic routes. I concentrate on both their material and immaterial qualities. “Topophilia” exemplifies a set of ideas put forth by Danto: that art makes ordinary things peculiar, that it defamiliarizes familiar things, and that artworks have both material and immaterial constituents.

There are no people in these photographs, yet imminent in all of them is a sense of human presence. The full series contains 70 photographs, with images from Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia and Spain.

—Peter Braunholz

Editor’s note: The series was published in a monograph titled “Photographic Realities” by Kehrer Verlag.