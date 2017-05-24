“You need to have an inquiring mind. You have to ask questions (…), not accept what is given, but say: ‘Why is it so?’ And it is in that kind of asking that you begin to get behind some of the issues that allow the world appear the way it does.”

—Edward Burtynsky, Photo London’s Master of Photography 2018

Now in its 4th year, the international fair Photo London continues to build on its success and grow into a permanent fixture in the annual calendar. Perfectly situated in Somerset House on the River Thames, Photo London 2018 will offer the public a vibrant celebration of photography in all its forms. A record-breaking 111 of the world’s finest galleries will be on hand to display and sell beautiful photographs from all periods and genres to collectors.

Below, we have put together a highly selective preview of some of the work (and events) that excite us most, including 55 photographs that will be on view during the fair.

Highlights of the program include the Discovery section, a platform for young galleries and emerging artists showcasing work that pushes the boundaries of the photographic medium and introduces talents from lesser-known artistic hotbeds. Additionally, this year’s program of talks is jam-packed with inspiration, including a conversation between Joel Meyerowitz and Robert Shore regarding the use of colour processes, as well as a discussion between Michael Wolf and Francis Hodgson about making maximum use of 21st-century photo technologies and tools. Finally, as this year’s Master of Photography, Edward Burtynsky will be in conversation with William A. Ewing, where they will discuss his accompanying exhibition of rare and never-before-seen work. A number of artist talks with younger talents are also taking place, including Beyond Photography with Lorenzo Vitturi, Alix Marie and Milo Keller, moderated by Lucy Soutter.

Besides the talks, there will be a number of exciting awards announcements taking place, including the Photo London Artproof Schliemann Award, the Photo London Master of Photography Award, the Mack First Book Award, the Kraszna-Krausz Book Awards, and the La Fabrica Book Dummy Award.

And last, but not least: LensCulture will be taking part in these exciting festivities again this year! We’re having our first-ever all-digital exhibition in partnership with Samsung. In this state-of-the-art show, you will discover some of the most interesting and important contemporary photography of 2018. Hailing from 24 countries, the photographers on view in our exhibition are the winners and jurors’ picks from our Exposure Awards 2018 and our Portrait Awards 2018. Once again, we are absolutely thrilled to be sharing LensCulture’s latest international photographic discoveries alongside the rest of the fair’s top-notch programming. The exhibition runs throughout the duration of the fair, from May 17-20. You can find us at Stand S2. We hope to meet many of you at Somerset House!

—LensCulture

Editors’ Note: Photo London will run from May 17-20, 2018. It will be held at the Somerset House, in the heart of London. We look forward to seeing some of you there!