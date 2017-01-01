“I have more memories than if I’d lived a thousand years,” wrote the French poet Charles Baudelaire. We all have unmentionable, unspeakable thoughts that we fear. We all have worries and anxieties we want to hide from the people around us. Or fears that we wish could be seen so that we could be rescued from them.

These thoughts are so deep and intimate that they are not visible to the outside world. They are transparent to others. But we do have them. We carry them on our skin every single day.

I have tried to bring these fears to light. I have tried to highlight and collect them. With this work, I want to make decipherable the invisible thoughts and worries we have tattooed on our body, but that nobody usually sees.

I have asked the portrayed people to think about and feel these fears, these uncertainties, these thoughts, so that I could try to catch a glimpse of them in my photographs.

—Pietro Baroni