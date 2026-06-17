This series doesn’t aim to tell a complete story of the city. It floats between presence and absence, inviting viewers to notice what is missing as much as what is there. Rather than depicting the city itself, it reflects fragmented traces of human presence—subtle, silent, and suspended between objects, spaces, and stillness. Instead of explanation, these images offer a space for questions and imagination, exploring what remains unseen, unspoken, or unacknowledged.

— Sittichai Maikupandin



Sittichai Maikupandin was a finalist in the LensCulture Street Photography Awards 2025.