“BL_NK SP_CE” is an exploration of the abstract realm of memory. The project is aesthetically driven yet also inspired by the physical, molecular basis of our brain’s capacity to remember (and distort) the past (as captured by The Albert Einstein College of Medicine in early 2014).

Through self-portraiture and objects, the work creates a physical representation of the physiological workings of the mind. It focuses on retained and recollective thoughts that have been confabulated over time and the effect of those thoughts on the subconscious.

It is through memory that we base our identity, learning from our past experiences and influences. Yet, over time, these defining points in our lives become (re)shaped by our recollection, reflection and clarity on the subject and are often subject to distortion.

“BL_NK SP_CE” draws upon my continued interest in self-reflection, the emotional and physical state, identity and psychology.

—Sophie Gabrielle

Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents!

