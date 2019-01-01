La Sape, Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes (Society of Ambiance Makers & Elegant People) is a fashion subculture in cities of Kinshasa (DRC) & Brazzaville (Republic of the Congo). Someone who follows La Sape is known as a Sapeur (or ‘Sapeuse’ for a woman). This series of portraits are of people who follow La Sape in various districts across the city of Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

Maxim, 43, has been a sapeur since he was seven years old. He mixes labels such as Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Cardin and Christian Dior with suits that he has designed and made himself. Now married with two children, he teaches others the art of how to dress elegantly. Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. © Tariq Zaidi

Most have ordinary day jobs as taxi-drivers, tailors and gardeners, but as soon as they clock off they transform themselves into debonair dandies. Sashaying through the streets they are treated like rock stars—turning heads, bringing ‘joie de vivre’ to their communities and defying their circumstances.

Spending money on ornate umbrellas and silk socks might seem surreal when almost half the population of the Congo lives in poverty, but the Sape movement aims to do more than just lift the spirits. Over the decades it has functioned as a form of colonial resistance, social activism and peaceful protest.

Yamea, 58, who has been a sapeur for half a century, brings colour and joie de vivre to his community. He has nine children and works as a brick-layer. His favourite item of clothing is his hat. Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.
© Tariq Zaidi

Traditionally passed down through the male line, many Congolese women have recently begun donning designer suits and becoming ‘sapeuses’. Le Sape is growing followers across central Africa with its exuberance and freedom of expression.

—Tariq Zaidi

