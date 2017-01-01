Today, the structures’ former function “legitimizes” the existence of these buildings in the present day. Usually, when a structure loses its original function, it becomes unnecessary and sooner or later will be demolished. There are two possible exceptions: one is to transform the site and give it a secondary function. The second, as in this case, is to raise a site to protected status as a monument, museum, or memorial. The “Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum” was established in 1947. Of the ten units forming the main camp complex in the neighborhood of Oświęcim, two, which comprised the main camp, are now a part of the museum.



My typological examination of the buildings and the objects at Auschwitz enable the spectator to compare rationalization methods in an architecture designed, specifically, for efficient mass killing. To avoid narrative content, and to allow an objective analysis of the subject material, I made these photographs with consistent lighting conditions and a uniform composition. The use of black and white was intentional, making the resulting image more abstract and eliminating the emotional, symbolic expression of color. Conscientious viewers will notice that the consequences of these photographic methods (and the images themselves) paradoxically reflect the horrendous rationale of the illustrated architecture.

Roland Barthes wrote, “the photo allows [us] to take a part in the [past] events.” This is possible because photography is, at once, an instrument for reflection in the present time and an object that was created in (and by) the past. In the case of this project, photographic media accompanied the Nazi crimes, at the time they were committed, in the name of documentation. For example, at Auschwitz, Wilhelm Brasse, prisoner number 3444, was a photographer commissioned to document his fellow inmates. To him we owe the thousands of photodocuments which have given the sufferings of the victims a face.

Today‘s photographic documents from Auschwitz, such as my own work, show not only the cruel artifacts of modernity, but a modern-day museum itself. They document the present condition of these structures, which were originally created to exterminate humankind. These structures would not still exist without protection and arduous conservatory work. This “here and now” could not become what it is without the “there and then” (Walter Benjamin) that preceded it.

—Tomasz Lewandowski

