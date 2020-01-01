Here, myths and history overlap and complete each other, wild nature and rural lifestyle organically blend into contemporary city life and monumental architecture. Total decay and deconstruction are interwoven with clean and well-maintained streets and buildings. This place seems to merge the feelings of apocalypse and utopia in a way that seems absolutely natural. Local people kept warning me that if I stayed there a little too long, I would never be able to leave, as this place has a kind of invisible “gate” that shuts its doors after a certain period of time and a visitor who only came to take a short peek remains there forever.
— Viktoria Sorochinski
Editor’s note: Viktoria Sorochinski was a finalist in the LensCulture Exposure Awards 2020. We invite you to discover all 39 remarkable photographers who are featured in this year’s Exposure Awards. Viktoria also conducts super-inspiring workshops for photographers — check here for details of her upcoming workshops. Highly recommended!
Award winnerMystics, Priests and Artists from Poltava, UkraineThe mysterious Poltava region in Ukraine has been a source of inspiration for eccentric artists, writers, mystics and religious figures for centuries.
Here, myths and history overlap and complete each other, wild nature and rural lifestyle organically blend into contemporary city life and monumental architecture. Total decay and deconstruction are interwoven with clean and well-maintained streets and buildings. This place seems to merge the feelings of apocalypse and utopia in a way that seems absolutely natural. Local people kept warning me that if I stayed there a little too long, I would never be able to leave, as this place has a kind of invisible “gate” that shuts its doors after a certain period of time and a visitor who only came to take a short peek remains there forever.