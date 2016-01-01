Traces are, by definition, marks or other indications of the existence or passing of something. Evidence of a presence. Confirmation of participation.

Examples of such traces are photographs, which document the existence of people, situations, moments. They are like engrams that come about through certain stimuli and experiences.

This project is based on vintage photographs purchased from an image bank—family scenes, vacation souvenirs, and everyday life suspended between truth and fiction. It is hard to figure out whether they are spontaneous or entirely staged.

We know nothing of the actual ties between the individuals in the photographs; we can only guess at the truthfulness of their gestures and gazes. Who are, or were, these people in the photographs? Are they actors playing happy families, or real people whose photographs were put up for sale by the image bank? Some are present. Others vanish from the pictures, but always leave a trace.

These images, modified in various ways, are wrapped in new context: our recollections of these people and situations are transformed and gradually blur into a new reality…

—Weronika Gesicka

Editors’ Note: This project was recognized by the jury of the LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016—don’t miss the work from all 50 of these outstanding, international talents!



The project is also being exhibited at Circulation(s) in Paris. Now in its 7th year, Circulation(s) is a Paris-based festival that showcases young and emerging photographic talents from across Europe. The exhibition will be showing until March 5 at the Cent Quatre, Paris. Through the end of the show, we will be sharing some of our favorite photographers from the program.