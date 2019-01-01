Commuters are generally too tired to notice the quickly passing scenery or the complicated reflections layered up on the short, fast train ride home from Tokyo to Yokohama. But photographer Yasunori Murayama pays attention. He captures multiple stories in single exposures – commuters on the train lost in thought, pedestrians on the streets outside and down below, and people already in their apartments as the train races by. Twilight seems to be the magic hour, revealing the dense urban lives going on simultaneously inside and outside the commuter train.