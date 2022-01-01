On an early midsummer morning, from a clear, pure blue sky, a single bomb was dropped.

In an instant, the town was transformed into a sea of fire and lost everything.

It seems my grandmother used to have many more scars apart from the large scar on her left leg. But now, they seem to have become indistinguishable from her wrinkles. As long as one doesn’t see her left leg, perhaps no one would even know that she is a hibakusha, a survivor of that bombing.

However even now, there are people who bear illnesses and health problems due to the effects of the atomic bombs, and there are people who have faced discrimination regarding marriages and employment. And despite being told many times over that the inheritance of A-bomb-related illnesses cannot be medically proven, we descendants of the hibakusha still feel trapped by an obscure unease. All of those are the memories of Hiroshima, and so are the histories of our families and my grandmother, all of which must be recorded to tell all nations about the horrors of nuclear weapons.

Suppressing the pain and the anguish that comes with recollecting those memories, my grandmother talked about those memories for me and for future generations. With all my love and respect for her, I will bequeath this book for the generations who are yet to come. Lest we forget the wounds borne and the pain in the hearts that hibakusha have endured.

At 8:15 a.m. on August 6, 1945 (Showa 20), an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima for the first time in human history.

Forty-three seconds after the bomb was dropped, it exploded in a blinding flash of light 600 meters above the ground, creating a scorching fireball that could be called a miniature sun. The temperature at the center of the fireball exceeded 1 million degrees Celsius, and one second later it was over 200 meters in radius, with the temperature on the ground surface around the hypocenter reaching 3,000 to 4,000 degrees Celsius.

At the moment of the explosion, intense heat rays and radiation were emitted in all directions, and the surrounding air expanded to form a super high-pressure blast. The characteristics of the damage caused by the atomic bombs are that mass destruction and mass murder occurred instantaneously and indiscriminately, and that people suffered from radiation damage for a long period of time afterward.



My grandmother was supposed to be working at a factory far from Ground Zero that day, but for some reason she was not feeling well that day and was resting at home. Then, at 8:15 that day. She tried to go to the bathroom on the first floor, but her father was already in there, so she had no choice but to go upstairs and wait. The second floor was entirely made of glass, so numerous pieces of broken glass flew at her and pierced her.





Her house was only 1.2 km away from the point of the bombing, so the damage was extensive. When she came to, her house had collapsed and was on fire. She was severely injured, but thanks to being on the second floor, she was able to survive without being trapped under the house. Her father, who was in the bathroom on the first floor, was unhurt thanks to the sturdy structure of the bathroom.





For this image, I created a portrait of my young grandmother, bathed in falling glass and fire sparks.

Severely injured, my grandmother and her family took refuge in the Japanese garden behind the house where the temporary relief station was located. The place was already filled with so many injured and dead that it looked like a hellscape. As she fled, a neighbor tended to a serious wound on her left leg, but she was so desperate to escape that she felt no pain at all.

She received serious medical treatment at this evacuation site, but the bandage that had been applied to the wound was so firmly attached that she felt tremendous pain at first when it was removed.

This photo shows the pond in the garden, which still remains today. The garden is beautiful and attracts many tourists, but it is also the place where many A-bomb survivors died. Many of their remains are still buried in the ground.



