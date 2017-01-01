Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. Long ago, wolves roamed the length of the Japanese archipelago. While the mountain dwellers feared the wolves, as they occasionally attacked people and horses, they were also grateful for them as natural predators of wild boar and deer—animals that damaged their crops. They eventually came to worship wolves as incarnations and messengers of the mountain gods. These wolves became extinct more than 100 years ago. © Michiko Hayashi

Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. According to official records, the last Japanese wolf was captured on January 23, 1905 in Higashi Yoshino, Nara Prefecture. Yet, people continue to report wolf sightings and the sound of their howls. Convinced of their existence, they persistently journey into the mountains in search of the venerated creature. I was astounded to learn how many people still worship the Japanese wolf in the mountainous areas skirting Tokyo, from Okuchichibu to Okutama, and report sightings. © Michiko Hayashi

Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. What if, alongside the lifestyle of Tokyo—a completely artificial city that is all about convenience, economic development and pursuing only what’s useful for people—there was a possibility of wolves, a symbol of the force of nature, still existing? Wouldn’t present-day city-dwellers, who have lost track of that essential something, find a reason to connect with it again? For someone who has never seen, let alone heard, a wolf, I feel curiously compelled to seek out this invisible animal as some kind of prayer for its existence in the mountains. © Michiko Hayashi

Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. In Japanese folklore, there is a famous recorded belief called the “escort wolf,” whereby a wolf shadows a person walking alone in the forest at night until he reaches home safely. There is a duality in this belief, which reveals both gratitude toward the wolves for protection against evil spirits, but also a humbling trepidation—a fear of being pounced on and devoured should one stumble. What were Japanese wolves actually like? And what kind of relationship did the ancient Japanese share with them? © Michiko Hayashi

Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. This project is a two-volume collection of the fragments and traces of the Japanese wolf as filtered through my eyes and mind. In the first slender book, I have pursued the existence of this beast—the wolf—and its vestiges along the Tokyo-flanking mountain ranges in Chichibu and Okutama, where most wolf sightings are reported (though remain unverified). © Michiko Hayashi

Hodophylax: The Guardian of the Path. In the second book—an accordion fold format—I have experimented with reinventing the folktales and lore handed down by people living closely with the mountains and nature. My hope is that this work will allow people to imagine and contemplate, even if only a little, the fierce yet revered Japanese wolf and its place in Japan’s nature, as well as its co-inhabitants—the ancient people who fostered methods of coexistence. © Michiko Hayashi

Forget-me-not. This project focuses on sexual minorities living in east Africa. © Keiji Fujimoto

Forget-me-not. In the language of flowers, the tiny forget-me-not is akin to true love. When I arrived in the suburbs of Nairobi, there were forget-me-nots blooming and falling everywhere. © Keiji Fujimoto

Forget-me-not. The innocent flowers reminded me of my sexual minority friends, who live under strong social discrimination everywhere. © Keiji Fujimoto

Forget-me-not. Thus, true love (and a bit of perseverance) is the main theme of this ongoing project. © Keiji Fujimoto

Bird, Night and Then. When I first met the people in this story, as a traveller, I felt that their lives in India were poor, yet peaceful, that there were no major problems. I was not aware of the fact that caste discrimination still exists, and many students commit suicide because of the pressure they feel from their families, caste discrimination and their anxiety about their future. © Kenji Chiga

Bird, Night and Then. 7 years has passed, and to me, they are still just young people fitting in a big category: Indian. Yet, in India, they are categorized as outcastes...the situation in India has been changing greatly since the old days, but they are still under the spell of caste system, both mentally and economically. © Kenji Chiga

Bird, Night and Then. ...People who have lived their lives desperately would have felt that everything is over at least once or twice. When seeking light in the darkness, they cannot even see their own hand that is trying to reach the light. Even if they could slightly see a light far away, they might not want to undertake it, as they have no idea how much further they have to go to be able to touch the light. But that light has already started to shine on their faces, hands, and bodies. When they realize, the night of loneliness and suffering is over. A new world where light is shining, beautiful and full of possibility, will start from right there. © Kenji Chiga

Happn. Pieces of litter found on the street are quite telling—telling of the person who once owned that abandoned piece of something. © Kenji Chiga

Happn. Who are they? What are their lives? What are they thinking? I came across the app “happn” one day. This app could show me who these hundreds and thousands of people I come across daily are. © Kenji Chiga

Happn. I feel that photographs are something similar to this. There is still an entire universe of people I don’t know in this city. My neighbors who are yet to have face and name...I think about them as I roam the streets of Tokyo. © Kenji Chiga

Internal Notebook. The “Internal Notebook” is a notebook of the emotional cries of children raised in abusive homes. I have taken portraits of them, along with the diaries and notebooks they have kept. I have also tried to show what their parents were like by arranging their childhood photographs and important possessions. It seemed to me that their parents were no different from the rest of us in thinking that we were normal parents. © Miki Hasegawa

Internal Notebook. The men and women who I met told me: “I wasn’t left with any large, visible scars or bruises. The physical violence and abusive language I experienced for many years, the mental control, the sexual abuse, the negation of my individuality, and the neglect, aren’t visible, but they leave major scars which don’t go away. It’s hard to take, but other people can’t see this pain.” They suffer depression, self-harm, dissociation, panic attacks, PTSD, and other ailments, but one cannot see these injuries unless one actively looks for them. © Miki Hasegawa

Internal Notebook. The people in this book do not only feel hatred and resentment toward their parents. There are those who feel anger at themselves, unchangeable sadness, and even question whether they must forgive their parents as they desperately keep themselves alive. So we can see that the ones who tormented them were not just their parents but other adults in society as well. © Miki Hasegawa

Internal Notebook. © Miki Hasegawa

Hiroshima Graph. 71 years have passed since the last World War—since Hiroshima was bombed. The last vestiges of war have faded from the landscape, and "hibakusha," victims of the bombing, are decreasing, leaving no one to tell the story of its bitter aftermath. I began a project called “Hiroshima Graf” to capture on film the memory of the dread the city felt in the war’s wake. While researching Hiroshima as well as the history of the war, I stumbled upon Okunoshima. Okunoshima is a small island, only about 4 kilometers wide and a short distance from Tadanoumi in the city of Takehara. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

Hiroshima Graph. Its quaint exterior belies a deadly truth: Okunoshima is also known as “Poison Gas Island” for the role it played in producing poisonous gases after the first World War, a legacy left behind in the empty husks of the factories peppering the island. Here, chemical weaponry was manufactured from the second Sino-Japanese War all through World War II. The laborers who worked here, some 6,700 people in total, suffered the effects of their work long after the war was through, much like the people who experienced the atomic bomb first-hand. Many still struggle with guilt for their complicity in the deaths of countless others. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

Hiroshima Graph. The school curriculum that harped on peace education to the point of tedium up until this point had never presented me the opportunity to learn of the dark underbelly of the island’s history. Life in Hiroshima showed me only a landscape damaged by the war, where we kept the ambiguous word known only as “peace” close to our hearts—in a city known only for surviving the atomic bomb. In contrast, this tiny island in Hiroshima quietly harbored a history of wrongdoing. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

Hiroshima Graph. After the war, the Japanese military found itself lagging behind other countries in the race to develop poisonous gases, so they had their scientists in Tokyo redouble their efforts, and established Okunoshima as the base of their mass-production operations. At its peak production in 1941, they facility produced more than than 1,600 tons of chemicals, each named after a different color depending on effect: yellow, brown, red, and green, specifically. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

Hiroshima Graph. The existence of the island itself was kept strictly confidential, and maps produced for public use in 1938 showed only a void where Okunoshima should have been. Many people came from the other side of the island to work at the factory, but they were sworn not to tell anyone of their work. People who caught the eye of the island locals were accused of being spies, and the train to Kure which ran along the coast would shutter its windows when crossing in sight of the island. In short, there was a very tight leash on any information about the island at all. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

Hiroshima Graph. Meanwhile, the Japanese government mostly denies that it ever used poisonous gas on foreign soil; in fact, they’ve refused to support the island in any way, choosing instead to draw a curtain over their negative attributes in this regard. Once they finally succumb to the elements, the relics of war that remain here now will be lost to the ages. There are 2,000 people alive today who were once laborers on the island, and at this point, many of them who worked directly with poison gas are over 90 years old. We’re running out of time to collect their first-hand accounts; however, we owe it to our future generations to tell their stories. As a photographer who hails from Hiroshima, I can only hope that my photos can serve to pass on the truth. © Yoshikatsu Fujii

The Restoration Will. My parents, who a owned photo studio, went missing after the Great Eastern Japan Earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Our house was destroyed. It was a place for working, but also for living. © Mayumi Suzuki

The Restoration Will. I grew up there. Where their photo studio once stood was nothing but a pile of rubble. © Mayumi Suzuki

The Restoration Will. I uncovered what remained of the darkroom, and then found my father’s camera covered in mud. It was at that moment that I first began to regret not taking over my parents’ photo studio. © Mayumi Suzuki

The Restoration Will. One day, I tried to take a landscape photo with my father’s muddy lens. The image came out dark and blurry, like a view of the deceased... © Mayumi Suzuki

We Do Not Need You, Here / If I Could Only Fly. This project is the story about public humiliation to individual in Japanese society based on my friend’s personal experience. On April 2004, three Japanese citizens were kidnapped by terrorists in Iraq. One of the three was just eighteen years old. © Hiroshi Okamoto

We Do Not Need You, Here / If I Could Only Fly. He is my friend. Terrorists requested that the Japanese government withdraw the Japanese military from Iraq, but the prime minister strongly rejected this request then. Somehow, those kidnapped people were released after eight days peacefully. Those three citizens could come back to Japan safely. © Hiroshi Okamoto

We Do Not Need You, Here / If I Could Only Fly. However, when those three people came back to Japan, all of Japanese society completely criticized and abused them...Anyone can be the person who points or is pointed at, as long as you are a member of our society. © Hiroshi Okamoto