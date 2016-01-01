Family. Family vacation at my dad's hunting cabin in Potter County, PA. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
American Flag. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Sun Tanners. Mom and my grandma getting some sun on a warm winter day. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Sports. Amish way of life. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Daughter Dagmar. Dagmar at my parents' house. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Crowd. This reminds me of the crowd of Amish people who came to my brother's funeral. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Mud Sale. Culture. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Girls. These five girls remind me of the girls that died. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Brothers. Brothers relaxing in Potter County. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Me. During our family vacation in Potter County. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Truck. My brother Charles was a milk truck driver. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Madness. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Five Amish Girls. This was taken at an Amish mud sale. It reminds me of the five girls taken by my brother. They would be around this age now. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Cousins. Cousins on the 4th of July. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Backyard. An Amish farm next to my parents' house. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Sick Mom. My mom is battling cancer. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Santa Claus Dagmar. Dagmar excited for Christmas. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Angel in Black. Reminds me of the Amish neighbor who comforted my family in the midst of their grief. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Post Thanksgiving. It's true that the combination of football and turkey can put old people to sleep. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Boys. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Amish Boy. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Weary Travelers. My girlfriend and our daughter coming home from our family vacation in Potter County. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
4th of July. This was taken while my family was on vacation at my dad's hunting cabin in Potter County, PA during the summer of 2016. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Dad. My dad grilling hot dogs during our family vacation. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Morning. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Mom. My Mom was about to leave to see a theater opening. I thought she looked just lovely. Even with cancer she still radiates. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Mom and Quentin. My son was born just two months earlier. We didn't know if my mom was going to be able to meet him. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.
Roads. © Zachary Roberts, Juror's Pick, LensCulture Emerging Talent Awards 2016.